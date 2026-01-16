Camp Verde Marshals Office Looking for Volunteers/Release Attached

The team at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is excited about your interest in the VIP Program. This is more than just training; it’s the start of a meaningful journey where you’ll make a real difference in your community. By completing VIP training, you’ll unlock opportunities to serve, grow, and contribute in ways that truly matter. Get ready for an experience that is both rewarding and impactful!

COP (Citizens on Patrol)

Crime Prevention Coordinator

Customer Service/ Records Specialists

Police Chaplain

Special Projects Assistants

Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer (SMART) Deployment

Victim Notification Specialist

Anyone interested in joining our volunteer program must complete a Volunteer in Policing Interest Application, available online under Application & Resources below or at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. Backgrounds and fingerprints must be completed before an appointment or attendance at any of the training offered to volunteers.

Contact the volunteer coordinator, Dustin Richardson at 928-554-8332 for more information.