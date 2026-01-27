Jan 27 is Help America Vote Day

1/27 Today is “Help America Vote Day” and Coconino County Elections is hoping residents will step forward to work this year’s elections and elections in the future. Elections Director Eslir Musta says they expect to hire 500-workers for this year’s election cycle. Jobs associated with elections include setting up and preparing polling locations, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations and issuing ballots. For more information on Help America Vote Day and how to become an election worker please scan the QR code, visit coconino.az.gov/elections or HelpAmericaVote.gov.