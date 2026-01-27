12 Year Old Boy with Autism Found Disoriented and Cold in Chino Valley

1/27 YCSO helped reunite a boy with his family Saturday. Just before 3-am, YCSO received a 911 call from a Chino Valley resident reporting a 12-year-old boy had come to their home who they did not know. The people described the boy as disoriented and cold. The boy told deputies he had been staying at a friend’s house when he decided he wanted to go home. Instead of waking anyone, he wrote his friend a note and started walking home. He became lost and cold and that’s when he decided to ask for help. Deputies quickly identified the boy, who they knew had autism, and helped him home.