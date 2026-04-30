Grand Canyon Easing Water Restrictions at South Rim

4/30 Grand Canyon National Park is continuing to ease water conservation measures as water supply levels improve. Officials say fire restrictions on the South Rim have been lifted; but campfires are only allowed in established campfire rings. Staff has been making repairs to the Transcanyon Waterline. Beginning October 15-th, a section of North Kaibab Trail will close to all public access so additional work can be conducted on the line. The closure area will be between Redwall Bridge and Manzanita Rest Area. Backcountry users should plan to treat creek water.