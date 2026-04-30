$20,000 Reward for Information on Disappearance of 35 Year Old Shayna Feinman

4/30 Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $20-thousand cash reward for information that leads to missing person, Shayna Feinman, who was 35 at the time. Feinman went missing on March 9-th, 2024 from the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area, near Seligman. She was walking to a friend’s house when she vanished. Silent Witness Director Walter Miller says her cell phone was found on a nearby property and the people who last saw her are not cooperating with the investigation. Anyone in the area that has outdoor cameras is asked to check them to see if they have any helpful information. Contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or online at www.yavapaisw.com