Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Warns of Rapidly Changing Water Levels at Lake Powell/Full Release Attached

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area advises visitors to use caution on Lake Powell this season as low water levels create rapidly changing conditions. Boaters are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed before and during their visit.

“Stay Safe!” section, including details on wakes and wakeless zones, which will be changing as water levels change. Current information on launch ramps, marina services, lake conditions, and safety tips is available on the park boating webpage . Visitors should review thesection, including details on wakes and wakeless zones, which will be changing as water levels change.

Low water levels have created new navigational hazards throughout the lake. The park’s Aids to Navigation (ATON) team marks primary travel channels but cannot mark every hazard due to fluctuating water levels and the lake’s size. Boaters may encounter newly exposed shorelines, submerged obstacles, and narrower or shifting channels in some areas. As marinas are repositioned to adjust to changing water levels, no-wake zones may also shift, boaters should remain alert and carefully watch for buoys and updated markers at all times.

Visitors should operate vessels at safe speeds, maintain a proper lookout, and take early, deliberate action to avoid hazards, especially in unfamiliar areas and near busy launch ramps.

Lake Powell continues to offer a wide range of recreational opportunities. Visitors can help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience by remaining aware of changing conditions and boating responsibly.