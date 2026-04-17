2 More Measles Cases Confirmed in Coconino County

4/17 The Coconino County Health Department confirmed 2-new cases of measles, increasing the number of cases this year to 4. An infected person was in Em’s Café on South Main Street in Fredonia on April 6-th, from 7:30-am to 4:30-pm. Symptoms should be watched for through April 27-th. An infected person also entered Kane County Hospital in Kanab, Utah, on April 13-th, from 12:30-am to 4-am. Symptoms should be watched for through May 4-th. The best defense against measles is a vaccination. Measles is a highly infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to 2-hours, and approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles become infected.