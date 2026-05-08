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Gas Prices Rise 17 Cents This Week in AZ/25 Cents Nationally

May 8, 2026 /

5/08 AAA Arizona says gas prices in Arizona climbed another 17-cents this week for an average of $4.84 per gallon. The cost is $1.55 higher than it was at this time last year. Nationally, gas prices rose 25-cents for an average of $4.55 per gallon. Nationwide, pump prices are now $1.40 higher than they were a year ago and have reached the highest price they’ve been since 2022, when the national average peaked at $5.01. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $4.94 while Tucson has the lowest price at $4.73. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same at 41 cents. In Arizona, the average is 43 cents.

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