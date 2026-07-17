Gas Prices Jump Up 22 Cents in Arizona/10 Cents Nationally

7/17 After 3-weeks of gas prices going down, they’re on their way back up again. AAA Arizona says the average for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona jumped up by 22-cents in the past week for an average of $4.12. Nationally the price rose 10-cents this week to $3.94 cents per gallon. Officials say the higher prices are a result of the instability along the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices have risen toward $80 per barrel. The most expensive gas in the state is in Flagstaff at $4.29; Tucson has the lowest price at $4.07. EV charging is 42-cents nationally and 44-cents in Arizona.