17 New Large Fires Reported Across the Country Thursday

7/17 The National Interagency Fire Center says some 17,482-personnel continue to work towards containing 68-large fires across the country. Also involved in the fights are 1,024-engines, and 140-helicopters. Officials say 17-new, large incidents were reported in the northwest due to lightning, making the area the most active geographic region in the country. So far this year, 40,058-fires have burned more than 3.7-million acres across the United States. More NFN: https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/nfn