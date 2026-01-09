FUSD 2 Hour Delay Friday Morning

All Flagstaff Unified School District schools are on a two-hour delayed start today, January 9, 2026, due to current weather conditions. The delayed start means that all schools will begin two hours after their normal start time and release according to the regular full-day dismissal time. There will not be an early release today.

Morning buses will run two hours later than normal today. Parents and guardians in Kachina Village, Munds Park, and Mountainaire should bring their children to the alternate winter weather bus stop. Afternoon dismissal time and school bus routes will be the same as a regular full-day, with alternate stops remaining in effect.

Breakfasts will still be available for students today at the delayed start time. Schools that typically serve breakfast in the cafeteria will continue to do so as usual. At schools where breakfast is normally served in another location, students should report to the cafeteria to receive breakfast today. Meals are not delivered to classrooms on two-hour delay days.

The FACTS before-school program will open at 7:30 a.m. this morning and operate until the start of school. Only FUSD students already scheduled to attend morning FACTS will be permitted.