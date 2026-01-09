MY RADIO PLACE

Day 19 Catch 22 Johnathan Barksdale

January 9, 2026 /

1/9 It’s Day-19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch-22 Program and today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 42-year-old Johnathan Barksdale. In January, 2025, Barksdale was arrested by Chino Valley Police for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and 5-counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence. He failed to appear in court and a nationwide felony warrant was issued for his arrest. His last known addresses were in Chino Valley and Prescott. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or submit your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com

