Flagstaff Next Fix It Clinic Feb 21

February 6, 2026 /

2/6 Flagstaff is looking for sewing volunteers for the next “Fix It Clinic” scheduled for Saturday, February 21-st, from 10-to-2, at the Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center. Volunteers will help the public fix small appliances, clothing, electronics, and more. Information on how to make an appointment can be found on the city’s website or on our news page at myradioplace.com Appointments are not necessary.

While making an appointment online is recommended, walk-ins are also welcome. Schedule an appointment by visiting flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic

The City is recruiting sewing volunteers! If you have sewing experience, please contact City of Flagstaff Sustainability Manager Steven Thompson, at (928) 213-2144 or steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov

