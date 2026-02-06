MY RADIO PLACE

DPS Identifies Pilot and Trooper/Paramedic Killed in Flagstaff Crash

February 6, 2026 /

2/6 Arizona Department of Public Safety Colonel Jeffrey Glover held a press conference this morning to identify the pilot and trooper/paramedic killed Wednesday night in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff. The pilot is identified as Robert Skankey and the trooper/paramedic has been identified as Hunter Bennett. The men had responded from Kingman in Ranger 56 to assist Flagstaff Police with an active shooter incident. Officials say Skankey and Bennett arrived in Flagstaff at around 10-pm; the helicopter crashed at 10:15. What caused the crash remains under investigation.

4368127044 n56az crash2026 bennettposter proof v01

4368127044 n56az crash2026 skankeyposter proof v01

