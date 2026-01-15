Embry Riddle to Conduct Noise Test at Proposed Airstrip in Chino Valley

1/15 Embry-Riddle will conduct some flight training simulations this Saturday over a proposed airstrip in Chino Valley. The test will begin at 1-pm and run for 30-minutes. The goal is to determine the sound impact of training flights over the town. The demonstration will simulate the training flight pattern that Embry-Riddle has proposed for the airstrip project. Residents are asked to go about their normal routine, inside or outside, and write down what they see and hear. Embry Riddle also suggests residents download a decibel reader app on their phones to be used during the testing. The Town Council will hold a joint study session with the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the proposed airstrip next Tuesday at 5:30. Town officials say public comment will not be taken during this meeting due to it being a study session.