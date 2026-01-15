Chino Valley Considering Changes to Consolidated Fee Schedule

1/14 Chino Valley has given notice that they may add or increase fees on businesses and individuals through changes to the Town’s consolidated fee schedule. A schedule of the fees is posted on the town’s website. A public hearing on the matter will be held on January 27-th, at 6-pm, in Council Chambers. If approved by the council, the fees would go into effect in 30-days.

A schedule of the proposed new or increased fees and a written report or data supporting the proposed new or increased fees are posted on the Town’s website at https://www.chinoaz.net.

IF APPROVED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL, THE NEW OR INCREASED FEES WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE 30 DAYS AFTER SUCH APPROVAL.

https://www.chinoaz.net/…/Fee-Modifications-Report…