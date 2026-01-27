MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Driver Cited Twice in a Month for DUI

January 27, 2026 /

1/27 DPS arrested a repeat DUI driver on the afternoon of January 23-rd following a 911 call reporting a hazardous driver on Highway-87, south of Payson. A Trooper stopped the driver, who was weaving back-and-forth in lanes and travelling 20-mph under the speed limit. The man failed the field sobriety test and told the trooper to just give him the DUI. It was then learned that the driver’s license was suspended for a DUI he had received just a month earlier. A preliminary breath test showed the driver’s BAC at 0.375. Inside the vehicle, the trooper located empty bottles of alcohol and several different prescription pills that clearly state not to drink alcohol or operate a vehicle. He was jailed for aggravated DUI and extreme DUI.

619391483 122169321080790719 6009967487938959908 n

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025