Driver Cited Twice in a Month for DUI

1/27 DPS arrested a repeat DUI driver on the afternoon of January 23-rd following a 911 call reporting a hazardous driver on Highway-87, south of Payson. A Trooper stopped the driver, who was weaving back-and-forth in lanes and travelling 20-mph under the speed limit. The man failed the field sobriety test and told the trooper to just give him the DUI. It was then learned that the driver’s license was suspended for a DUI he had received just a month earlier. A preliminary breath test showed the driver’s BAC at 0.375. Inside the vehicle, the trooper located empty bottles of alcohol and several different prescription pills that clearly state not to drink alcohol or operate a vehicle. He was jailed for aggravated DUI and extreme DUI.