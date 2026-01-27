ADOT “Name a Snowplow” Contest

1/27 ADOT’s launched their yearly “Name-A-Snowplow Contest”. The public is being asked to come up with clever names for the state’s snowplows. The winners of last year’s contest included CTRL + SALT + DELETE, Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Plowasaurus Rex and Sleetwood Mac. Name ideas will be taken through next Monday, February 2-nd.

Here’s how the contest works: