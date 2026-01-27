ADOT “Name a Snowplow” Contest

1/27 ADOT’s launched their yearly “Name-A-Snowplow Contest”. The public is being asked to come up with clever names for the state’s snowplows. The winners of last year’s contest included CTRL + SALT + DELETE, Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Plowasaurus Rex and Sleetwood Mac. Name ideas will be taken through next Monday, February 2-nd.
Here’s how the contest works:
- Brainstorm as many creative snowplow names as you can and submit them at azdot.gov/NameAPlow by Feb. 2. There’s no limit on how many times you can enter. You can include your email address in the form so we can contact you if your snowplow name ends up winning.
- ADOT will review every submission and select 12-15 finalists. The public will then vote for their favorite names.
- The four names that receive the most votes will be placed with a decal on the snowplow.