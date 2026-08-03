Day 14 Catch 22 Aaron Smith

8/03 It’s Day-14 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch-22 program and today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Aaron Smith. Smith is wanted for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a narcotic drug, fraud schemes, forgery, identity theft and theft of a credit card. His last known address was in Prescott. If you have information on the whereabouts of Aaron Smith, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or leave your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com