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Day 14 Catch 22 Aaron Smith

August 3, 2026 /

8/03 It’s Day-14 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch-22 program and today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Aaron Smith. Smith is wanted for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a narcotic drug, fraud schemes, forgery, identity theft and theft of a credit card. His last known address was in Prescott. If you have information on the whereabouts of Aaron Smith, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or leave your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com

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