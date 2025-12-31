Day 10 Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22 Program/Steven Miller

12/31 It’s Day-10 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch-22 Program. Today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 54-year-old Steven Miller. Miller was found guilty of taking someone’s identity and fraudulent use of a credit card totaling $7-thousand. He was placed on probation and has since violated that probation. He has prior addresses in Camp Verde and Cottonwood. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or submit your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com