CWAG Member Meeting Set for January 10

12/31 The Citizens Water Advocacy Group or CWAG, will hold their 23-rd Annual Member Meeting, on Saturday, January 10-th, at 10-am, at Prescott Public Library on East Goodwin Street. Those who attend will hear plans for 2026. They’ll also be asked for suggestions for future programs and projects. The meeting will also be available via Zoom for those who can’t attend in person.

There will be coffee and snacks at 9:45 a.m. for informal conversations before the program. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.