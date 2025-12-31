MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

CWAG Member Meeting Set for January 10

December 31, 2025 /

12/31 The Citizens Water Advocacy Group or CWAG, will hold their 23-rd Annual Member Meeting, on Saturday, January 10-th, at 10-am, at Prescott Public Library on East Goodwin Street. Those who attend will hear plans for 2026. They’ll also be asked for suggestions for future programs and projects. The meeting will also be available via Zoom for those who can’t attend in person.

There will be coffee and snacks at 9:45 a.m. for informal conversations before the program. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025