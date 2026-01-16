Council Considering Purchase of Downtown Property

1/16 The Flagstaff City Council is moving forward with the purchase of land owned by Allthrive365, at 320 South Humphreys Street. The city had been leasing the southern portion of the land for parking near the courthouse and downtown area. In December, the council voted to purchase the parcel of land. Allthrive365 then came back and offered to sell the city all the land. Allthrive365 had planned to build housing on the property, but higher construction costs and a lack of tax credits to fund the project, forced them to cancel. The council discussed the option during this week’s council meeting, but no action was taken. The purchase and sale agreement will come back to the Council for approval at a future date.