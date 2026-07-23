Coconino National Forest Tree Planting Events in August

7/23 Coconino National Forest will host 2-volunteer tree planting events in August. The Forest Service and volunteers will begin planting trees on 700-acres of the Flagstaff Ranger District. The events will take place on August 9-th and the 16-th. Trees will be planted in burn scars left behind by the 2010 Schultz Fire, 2000 Pipe Fire, 1996 Horseshoe and Hochderffer fires, and the 1951 White Horse Fire. Members of the public who are interested in volunteering to help planting at one or both of these events should RSVP to Wade Gibson at wade.gibson@ecoculture.us