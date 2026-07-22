MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

76 Large Fires Burning in the U.S.

July 22, 2026 /

7/22 The National Interagency Fire Center says firefighters are still working to suppress and contain 72-large fires across the country, including 4-new large incidents reported Tuesday. So far this year, 41,236-fires have burned nearly 3.9-million acres across the United States. The Northwest is the busiest region with 34-fires burning. Officials say they’re concerned with the number of drones that have violated firefighting airspace this year. There have been 19-drone incursions reported this fire season with 6 of those cases occurring in California. Each time a drone is spotted, aircraft are forced to land, which puts firefighters at risk.

754462948 1363482548554977 5139444510685281826

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025