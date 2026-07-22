76 Large Fires Burning in the U.S.

7/22 The National Interagency Fire Center says firefighters are still working to suppress and contain 72-large fires across the country, including 4-new large incidents reported Tuesday. So far this year, 41,236-fires have burned nearly 3.9-million acres across the United States. The Northwest is the busiest region with 34-fires burning. Officials say they’re concerned with the number of drones that have violated firefighting airspace this year. There have been 19-drone incursions reported this fire season with 6 of those cases occurring in California. Each time a drone is spotted, aircraft are forced to land, which puts firefighters at risk.