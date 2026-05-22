Coconino County Open House on Remediation of Old County Jail in Flagstaff

5/22 Coconino County will hold an open house to discuss remediation efforts at the former Coconino County Jail on North W.C. Riles Drive in Flagstaff. The county was awarded an EPA grant to remove lead-based paint and asbestos from the building. The open house will be held on Wednesday, June 3-rd, from 5-to-6-pm, at the Coconino County Community Development Building. More information about the EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant is available at coconino.az.gov/3462/EPA-Brownfields-Cleanup-Grant. Questions may be directed to the Coconino County EPA Brownfields Grant team at coconinobrownfield@coconino.az.gov or 928-679-8800.