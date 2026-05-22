MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Coconino County Open House on Remediation of Old County Jail in Flagstaff

May 22, 2026 /

5/22 Coconino County will hold an open house to discuss remediation efforts at the former Coconino County Jail on North W.C. Riles Drive in Flagstaff. The county was awarded an EPA grant to remove lead-based paint and asbestos from the building. The open house will be held on Wednesday, June 3-rd, from 5-to-6-pm, at the Coconino County Community Development Building. More information about the EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant is available at coconino.az.gov/3462/EPA-Brownfields-Cleanup-GrantQuestions may be directed to the Coconino County EPA Brownfields Grant team at coconinobrownfield@coconino.az.gov or 928-679-8800.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025