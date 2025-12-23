Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Christmas Parade in Kayenta/1 Dead

12/23 Just after 5-pm last night, an alleged DUI driver crashed into people waiting to start a Christmas Parade in Kayenta. Navajo Police say the crash occurred before the event started. Officials say 4-people were struck by the driver’s vehicle, including children and a pregnant woman. At least one death is being reported. The driver also caused damage to other vehicles and property in the area. The Navajo Police Department, FBI, and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation are handling the investigation.