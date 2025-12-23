MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Christmas Parade in Kayenta/1 Dead

December 23, 2025 /

12/23 Just after 5-pm last night, an alleged DUI driver crashed into people waiting to start a Christmas Parade in Kayenta. Navajo Police say the crash occurred before the event started. Officials say 4-people were struck by the driver’s vehicle, including children and a pregnant woman. At least one death is being reported. The driver also caused damage to other vehicles and property in the area. The Navajo Police Department, FBI, and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation are handling the investigation.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025