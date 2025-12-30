911 Caller Helps to Catch DUI Driver

12/30 Saturday night, Navajo Police in the Window Rock District, received a 911 call reporting a possible DUI driver. An officer located the driver and conducted a traffic stop on Highway-264. The officer made contact with a 32-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated. Before the officer could speak with the man, the suspect tried to run, but was quickly caught. Inside the vehicle, the officer found open containers of alcohol, two 12-packs of beer, 2-marijuana pipes and 2-bags containing marijuana. The suspect was charged with DUI, possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana, all of which are illegal on the Navajo Nation.