MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

911 Caller Helps to Catch DUI Driver

December 30, 2025 /

12/30 Saturday night, Navajo Police in the Window Rock District, received a 911 call reporting a possible DUI driver. An officer located the driver and conducted a traffic stop on Highway-264. The officer made contact with a 32-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated. Before the officer could speak with the man, the suspect tried to run, but was quickly caught. Inside the vehicle, the officer found open containers of alcohol, two 12-packs of beer, 2-marijuana pipes and 2-bags containing marijuana. The suspect was charged with DUI, possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana, all of which are illegal on the Navajo Nation.

navajo police

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025