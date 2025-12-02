YCSO Remove Children From Drug Runner

12/2 Due to an ongoing investigation, YCSO is now releasing some details into a November 19-th traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of drugs and the removal of 2-children from a vehicle. YCSO says the stop occurred on I-17 near Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde. K9 Radar alerted to the vehicle at which time 70-thousand fentanyl pills were found concealed in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Jose Urquianeriz who also had 2-children in the vehicle, under the age of 6. He was charged with possession, transportation and sale of narcotics as well as child abuse.