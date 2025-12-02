MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

YCSO Remove Children From Drug Runner

December 2, 2025 /

12/2 Due to an ongoing investigation, YCSO is now releasing some details into a November 19-th traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of drugs and the removal of 2-children from a vehicle. YCSO says the stop occurred on I-17 near Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde. K9 Radar alerted to the vehicle at which time 70-thousand fentanyl pills were found concealed in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Jose Urquianeriz who also had 2-children in the vehicle, under the age of 6. He was charged with possession, transportation and sale of narcotics as well as child abuse.

drugs

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025