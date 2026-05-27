YCSO Deputy Catches Fuel-Theft Ring in Seligman

5/27 A YCSO Deputy is being credited with catching a fuel-theft ring. Officials say Friday morning, gas stations in Seligman noticed they had been victims of diesel fuel thefts with 2,100-gallons reported stolen. The deputy located a U-Haul truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at a Seligman hotel. He then noticed gas leaking from the bed of the truck. Footprints led him to the hotel room where the suspects were taken into custody. In the room, investigators recovered a credit card skimmer, receipts for the tools used in the burglaries, and stolen credit cards. YCSO arrested 37‑year‑old Dachel Roberto Michel Campos and 23‑year‑old Jesus Daniel Rodriguez Yordy, both of Las Vegas. A third suspect, possibly in a newer-model black Ford F-650 flatbed truck, had left the hotel before the deputy arrived. If you have information on this case, call YCSO or Yavapai Silent Witness.