Yavapai County Emergency Manager Wildfire Season Tips/Full Release

As Arizona enters its peak wildfire season, the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) is sharing critical preparedness information for National Wildfire Awareness Month this May. YCOEM is calling on every resident to move beyond awareness and into active preparation for the months ahead.

Wildfire is an ever-present reality in Yavapai County’s “wildland-urban interface,” where residential neighborhoods meet dense forests and desert brush. History has shown that these fires move with alarming speed; recent fires throughout Arizona serve as local reminders of how quickly a spark can evolve into a community-wide evacuation.

Because humans are responsible for nearly 85 percent of all wildfires nationwide, YCOEM emphasizes that the most effective firefighting tool is prevention. This May, the office is highlighting five actionable steps every household should take to increase resilience:

1. Create and Maintain Defensible Space: The survival of a home often depends on the vegetation surrounding it. Residents should maintain a “lean, clean, and green” zone within 30 feet of all structures. This includes removing dead weeds, clearing pine needles from roofs and gutters, and thinning tree clusters. To assist in this effort, the County is currently offering its Free Slash Drop-Off Program at all transfer stations through June 1.

2. Build an Emergency Kit: When an evacuation order is issued, there is no time to shop for essentials. Every household should have a “Go-Kit” ready. Focus on the “5 P’s”: People and Pets (including food/leashes), Papers (ID and insurance), Prescriptions (medications and eyeglasses), Pictures (irreplaceable mementos), and Personal Needs (clothing and toiletries).

3. Make an Emergency Plan: Preparation means knowing exactly where to go before the smoke appears. Families should establish a designated meeting point outside of their neighborhood and a secondary location outside of the county. Ensure every family member knows how they will communicate if cell service is interrupted and have a specific plan for the evacuation of horses or livestock.

4. Sign Up for Emergency Alerts: Information is the most valuable commodity during a disaster. YCOEM urges all residents to register for the county’s emergency notification system at smart911.com. This system allows officials to send direct life-saving instructions via text, phone, and email. Do not rely on social media alone for evacuation orders.

5. Know and Follow Fire Restrictions: Preventable human behavior is the leading cause of fire starts in our region. Residents should stay informed about current fire restrictions, which can change rapidly based on weather conditions. This includes adhering to bans on open campfires, being cautious with outdoor power equipment, and ensuring trailer chains are secured to prevent sparks. Current restriction status can be found at www.yavapaiready.gov/fireban

As a reminder, during periods of high wind and extreme fire danger, utility companies may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). This is done to prevent electrical equipment from sparking a fire. Residents should prepare for these proactive outages but also remain aware that power outages during wildfire season can be unplanned or occur with very little notice.

Ensuring your emergency kit includes backup power for medical devices and phones and knowing how to manually operate electric garage doors or gates, are essential components of your wildfire season readiness.