Yavapai County Citizens Academy March 19 through May 7

1/23 Yavapai County is taking registration for their 2026 Verde Valley Citizens Academy. The class allows residents to learn how their local government works. To apply, visit www.yavapaiaz.gov. The free program will run from March 19-th through May 7-th, with classes held in the County Administration Building on South 6-th Street in Cottonwood.

It’s important to note that the applicants for the Citizens Academy should be able to attend a minimum of 7 of the 8 classes. These classes are not intended for political debates, but rather to encourage questions and facilitate learning. For additional details, please contact the Yavapai County Communications Office at 928-442-5204 or via email at web.CourthouseEvents@YavapaiAZ.GOV.