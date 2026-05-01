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Wildfires have Burned More Acreage Already this Year Compared to the 10 Year Average

May 1, 2026 /

5/01 The National Interagency Fire Center says fire activity remains steady and is already shaping up to be an active fire year. The national preparedness level is 2, with 69 new fires reported Thursday and 20-uncontained large fires currently burning nationwide. So far this year, 24,222-fires have burned over 1.8-million acres, already surpassing the 10-year average in acres burned for this time of year. Officials say large fires continue to burn in Georgia and Florida with the Hummingbird Fire in New Mexico, which showed just how fast a fire can grow during dry and windy conditions. Today marks the start of Wildfire Awareness Month. Tomorrow, May 2, is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) offers valuable resources to help individuals and communities get ready for wildfire. Take action today to prepare for the months ahead: https://www.nfpa.org/education-and…/wildfire/firewise-usa

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