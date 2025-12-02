MY RADIO PLACE

Wildfire Danger for First 3 Months of 2026

December 2, 2025 /

12/2 The National Interagency Fire Center says The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook has been released for the first three months of 2026. The report shows a chance of wildfire activity in Texas and across the south east. The country saw wildfires in November, but currently all fire resources are available and there are currently no large fires burning in the country. The National Preparedness Level remains at one due to the low level of activity nationally. Total acres burned through November is below the 10-year average at 69%, but with an above average number of wildfires of 113%.

