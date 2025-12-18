White Castle Slider Recall Due to Possible Allergen

12/18 The Yavapai County Health Department says White Castle Frozen Food Division is recalling 1,021 cases of its retail frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders due to undeclared milk and soy. The carton may contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which contain milk and soy. The product was shipped to retailers between August and October. The 4-count Original Slider cartons were sold primarily in convenience stores in all 50-states. The cartons have a 270-day frozen shelf life with Best By Date: April 18-th, 2026.

The recalled 4-count, White Castle brand Original Sliders, are packaged in a blue and white cardboard box with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3. Each 4-count carton includes individually wrapped packs of two Sliders.

The recalled lot codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522, which can be found printed within a light-blue bar on the end panel of the carton followed by the best by date. The cartons of 4-count Original Sliders have a 270-day frozen shelf with Best By Date: April 18, 2026.

Consumers who purchased the product being recalled are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.