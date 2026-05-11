Weed Burning Ignites Tree and House Fire in Chino Valley

5/11 Sunday afternoon, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, responded to a call of a house and tree on fire in the area of Windsong Way and West Road 3 North in Chino Valley. Officials say the resident was using a blow torch to burn weeds on the property and the winds caused the fire to spread quickly. Crews managed to stop the fire before it destroyed the home and the residents were allowed back in. No injuries were reported. CAFMA would like to remind the community to follow the local burn permit process before conducting outdoor burning activities. Residents should always verify whether it is a burn day prior to starting any burn activity and follow all burn restrictions and safety precautions. Burn permits, burn day status, and information on starting or stopping burns can be found at https://prescottarea.burnpermits.com/