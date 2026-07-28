Water Issues in Grand Canyon

7/28 Grand Canyon Park officials say there was another break in the Transcanyon Waterline, which has temporarily disrupted water service at several locations in the inner canyon. Crews made the necessary repairs to the pipe, but water services in several areas have not yet been restored. If you’re hiking in the Phantom Ranch area or anywhere along the North Kaibab Trail, you should plan to carry your own water or be prepared to filter and treat it from natural sources. Water is currently off at the Manzanita Rest Area, Cottonwood Campground, Boat Beach, Phantom Ranch Delta Restrooms, Bright Angel Campground and the Phantom Ranch Canteen spigot.