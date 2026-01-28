Vitalant Blood Drives for February

Feb. Northern/North Central AZ Blood Drives – New and Repeat Donors Needed

2/1 St. Germaine Catholic Church – 7997 E Dana Dr. Prescott Valley – 9 AM to 1:30 PM

2/5 Northern Arizona University – DuBois South Union at 306 E Pine Knoll – 11 AM to 4 PM

2/5 Camp Verde Community – Gym @ 395 S. Main St. – 10 AM to 2 PM

2/7 Valley Life Church Cottonwood – 1020 S Camino Real – 9 AM to 2 PM

2/7 Pine Ridge Marketplace – 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott – 10 AM to 2 PM

2/7 JustServe LDS Prescott Volunteer Expo, 1101 Sandretto Dr – 9 AM to 12:30 PM

2/8 Science Vortex Verde Valley – 301 N. Willard St., Room 202, Cottonwood – 1:30 to 5:30 PM

2/10 Flagstaff Community in Memory of Dawson Merrick @ American Legion – 204 W. Birch Ave. 12 to 5 PM

2/11 Flagstaff Community in Memory of Dawson Merrick @ American Legion – 204 W. Birch Ave. 11 AM to 3 PM

2/11 National Bank of AZ – Bloodmobile at 481 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley – 10 AM to 3 PM

2/12 Flagstaff Community in Memory of Dawson Merrick @ American Legion – 204 W. Birch Ave. 12 to 4:30 PM

2/12 Bradshaw Mountain High School – Small Gym at 6001 E Long Look Dr – 8 AM to 1 PM

2/13 Trinity Heights United Methodist Church – 3600 N. Fourth St. – 11 AM to 4 PM

2/13 VACTE – Building B @ 3405 E State Route 89A, Cottonwood – 10 AM to 2 PM

2/13 YRMC– 1003 Willow Creek Road – Thumb Butte Room, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

2/14 Vitalant Northern AZ – 345 S River Run Rd. #110 – 10 AM to 1 PM

2/14 Sinful Sodas and Sweets – Bloodmobile at 1621 E Mingus Ave, Cottonwood – 2 to 6 PM

2/14 Prescott Country Club POA -1133 N Old Chisholm Trail, Dewey – 10 AM to 2 PM

2/15 Little Dealer Little Prices – 2757 N Truwood Dr, Prescott Valley – 10 AM to 2 PM

2/17 FMC – Northern AZ Healthcare Education Dept. – 399 S Malpais Ln. – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

2/17 YRMC East Campus – 7700 Florentine Rd, Prescott Valley – 8 AM to 5 PM

2/18 Ash Fork School – 46999 Fifth St. – 11:30 AM to 4:15 PM

2/19 Northern Arizona University – DuBois South Union at 306 E Pine Knoll – 11 AM to 4 PM

2/20 Flagstaff Mall– Retail Space A03 by JCPenney at 4650 N. US Hwy 89 – 1 to 6 PM

2/21 Flagstaff Mall– Retail Space A03 by JCPenney at 4650 N. US Hwy 89 – 10 AM to 3 PM

2/21 Beaver Creek Community @ Baptist Church – 3705 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock – 9 AM to 2 PM

2/21 Prescott Community Blood Drive @ QuadCity Christian Church -501 S Senator Hwy – 8 AM to 1 PM

2/23 Prescott United Methodist Church, Esther Hall – 505 W Gurley St – 9 AM to 1 PM

2/25 Sedona Community at St. John Vianney – 180 St. John Vianney Ln. – 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM

2/26 NAU LDS Institute of Religion– 239 W. Saunders Dr. (free parking) – 11 AM to 4 PM

2/28 IHO Braden’s Blood Drive – 6947 E 1st St, Prescott Valley – 8 AM to 1 PM

2/28 Jasper Community – 4700 N Stillwell Pkwy, Prescott Valley – 9 AM to 1 PM

Vitalant supplies all Northern Arizona Hospitals and over 90% of the Hospitals in Arizona. We rely on 700 daily blood donations for Arizona Hospital Patients and sadly that need is not being met, making us an import state.

Nationwide, weather and sickness have had a negative impact on the blood supply, resulting in hundreds of cancellations.

To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive in your area, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Donate in February and you will receive a $15 Rewards Gift Card, $25 Feb. 14 – Feb. 16.

Must use code GIVELOVE-2026-V when scheduling appointment.

Donors will be thanked with a ticket for the 2026 Arizona Renaissance Festival.