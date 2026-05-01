Verde Valley Archaeology Center Wins Awards/Full Release Attached

5/01 On Monday, April the 27th, Verde Valley Archaeology Center or VVAC Executive Director, Monica Buckle and VVAC’s Director Emeritus, Ken Zoll attended the Museum Association of Arizona’s state-wide conference in Fountain Hills and were the recipients of two awards.

VVAC received the 2025 -2026 Institutional Award for Excellence. This award is bestowed by the Museum Association of Arizona (MAA). The award is given to a museum that has exhibited leadership qualities by achieving excellence in its work, including in the areas of collection, preservation, research, interpretation, and education.

Ken Zoll received MAA’s 2025 -2026 Roger Lidman Distinguished Service Award. This prestigious award is named for one of MAA’s beloved Arizona museum members, is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to an individual museum, the museum profession, the local community, to Arizona, to MAA, and/or to other professional organizations, recognizing a recent milestone or a lengthy career.

VVAC is a privately funded non-profit museum comprised of dedicated staff, volunteers, board of directors, amazing members, and friends of the museum. Many thanks to MAA for the distinctions and for recognizing VVAC’s contribution to the State of Arizona. As well as, Ken Zoll’s recognition for his service to the Verde Valley and beyond.