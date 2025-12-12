Vacancy on Seligman School Board

12/12 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is taking letters of interest and resumes for a vacancy on the Seligman Unified School District Governing Board. The opening was created due to the resignation of Board Member Diane Pritchett, who has moved out of the district. The deadline to apply for the seat is January 2-nd with King naming a replacement by January 7-th. The term expires at the end of next year. If you have any questions, please call Audrey Isley at 928-442-5138 or email Audrey.Isley@Yavapaiaz.gov