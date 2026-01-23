Vacancy on Sedona P&Z Commission

1/23 Sedona has a vacancy they would like to fill on the Planning and Zoning Commission. A recent resignation has left the vacancy. The term runs through the end of October, 2027. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office and are due by March 16-th. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, at 102 Roadrunner Dr., or by accessing this fillable PDF version. Return completed applications to the City Clerk’s Office or via email at cityclerksdept@sedonaaz.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026.