Vacancy on Sedona P&Z Commission

1/23 Sedona has a vacancy they would like to fill on the Planning and Zoning Commission. A recent resignation has left the vacancy. The term runs through the end of October, 2027. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office and are due by March 16-th. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, at 102 Roadrunner Dr., or by accessing this fillable PDF version . Return completed applications to the City Clerk’s Office or via email at cityclerksdept@sedonaaz.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026.