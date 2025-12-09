Vacancy on MICTED Board-Seligman

12/9 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is taking applications for a vacancy on the Mountain Institute Career and Technology Education District Governing Board, representing Seligman Unified School District. The seat became vacant when board member Edee Spain moved out of the district. Letters of interest and a resume should be sent to King by 5-pm, January 2-nd. Interviews will take place on January 5-th with a selection and appointment made by January 7-th. The term expires at the end of next year. If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to Mrs. Audrey Isley, Education Elections Coordinator, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, Email: Audrey.Isley@yavapaiaz.gov. Please include information about yourself, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.