MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Vacancy on MICTED Board-Seligman

December 9, 2025 /

12/9 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is taking applications for a vacancy on the Mountain Institute Career and Technology Education District Governing Board, representing Seligman Unified School District. The seat became vacant when board member Edee Spain moved out of the district. Letters of interest and a resume should be sent to King by 5-pm, January 2-nd. Interviews will take place on January 5-th with a selection and appointment made by January 7-th. The term expires at the end of next year. If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to Mrs. Audrey Isley, Education Elections Coordinator, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, Email: Audrey.Isley@yavapaiaz.gov. Please include information about yourself, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025