Town of Camp Verde Release on Future of Equestrian Center/Full Release Attached

The Town of Camp Verde has issued a Request for Qualifications to identify operators interested in managing and overseeing the Camp Verde Equestrian Center. The Town’s goal is to partner with an operator who can elevate the facility as a premier regional equine destination, expand event programming, support local economic development, and maintain a strong, collaborative working relationship with the Town.

Issue Date: December 8, 2025 Proposals Due: February 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM (AZ Time) Questions Due: January 29, 2026 Pre-Submittal Meeting: January 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Microsoft Teams)

https://www.campverde.az.gov/news_detail_T1_R16.php RFQ documents are available ator by contacting Town Manager Miranda Fisher:Miranda.Fisher@campverde.az.gov |928-451-3670 ________________________________________ Clearing Up the Confusion: What You Should Know The Town understands there has been a great deal of confusion, mixed information, and concern surrounding the future of the Equestrian Center and the Town’s discussions with the Camp Verde Arena Association (CVAA). Many people care deeply about this facility, and the Town recognizes how important it is to provide clear, accurate, and straightforward information.

Our goal with the information provided below is simply to offer clarification, outline the facts, and help the community understand how we reached this point. ________________________________________ A Partnership Spanning Many Years CVAA has been a valued partner at the Camp Verde Equestrian Center, contributing immeasurably to local equestrian activities, youth programming, community events, and regional tourism. The Town greatly appreciates their service and respects their decision regarding the amended lease agreement. ________________________________________ Why a New Lease Was Needed: Arizona’s Gift Clause A key driver behind the lease update was the Town’s obligation to comply with Arizona’s Gift Clause, which requires municipalities to ensure: • Transparency when public land or funds are used, • A clear public benefit, • Accountability for public resources, • Adequate return for public assets, • Compliance with current legal standards.

Because CVAA operates on Town-owned land under a $1/year lease and because the Town has invested over $780,000 in improvements and in-kind support over time, the Town is legally required to ensure the lease meets constitutional standards.

In addition to the gift clause considerations, both the Town and CVAA used this opportunity to consider additional amendments and clarifications that would modernize the agreement, strengthen expectations on both sides, and better reflect how the facility operates today.

This need to amend the lease was not about replacing CVAA or changing their mission. It was about ensuring the legality and accountability of the partnership moving forward. ________________________________________ Key Steps Over the Past Year and a Half Here is a brief factual summary of the most recent discussions. Although the formal timeline here begins in June 2025, the Town and CVAA have been in discussions for more than two years about the need to update the lease.

• June 25, 2025 – Town issued a Notice of Intent to Terminate and provided an amended lease for CVAA to consider. • August–November 2025 – Multiple meetings were held with CVAA leadership and their attorney to review revisions and discuss compliance requirements. • November 11, 2025 – Final amended lease sent to CVAA for a vote. • November 13, 2025 – CVAA voted not to accept the amended lease.

Although we had hoped to move forward together, the Town fully respects CVAA’s decision and is grateful for their many years of dedication and service.