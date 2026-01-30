Tonto National Forest to Conduct Month Long Burns near Payson and Pleasant Valley

1/30 Tonto National Forest has two, large prescribed burns they’re hoping to conduct in February, weather permitting. The Robert’s Draw burn involves 1,587-acres northeast of Payson and the 2,126-acre West Prong burn is located east of Pleasant Valley. Each burn will take a week to complete with lingering smoke expected for an additional week.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns in the communities of Diamond Point Summer Homes, Ellison Creek Cabins, Ellison Creek Estates, Meads Ranch, Tonto Village, Beaver Valley, Whispering Pines, Payson, Star Valley, Flowing Springs, Tonto Creek Estates, Thompson Draw, Kohls Ranch, Gisela, East Verde Estates, Frog Pond, Nail Ranch, Canyon Creek, and Young. Motorists driving FSR64 (Control Road), FSR29, FSR289, Houston Mesa Rd, FSR512 (Young Road), FSR 202, FSR100, and HWY 87 and HWY 260 may encounter smoke and reduced visibility on roadways.