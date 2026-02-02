Three NAU Students Charged in Fatal Hazing Incident

2/2 Three members of NAU’s Delta Tau Delta were arrested by Flagstaff Police in connection with the death of an 18-year-old student. Flagstaff Police responded to a home in the 10-block of South Pine Grove Saturday morning, just before 9-am. Members of the house were performing CPR on the man when officers arrived, but the teen was declared deceased on scene. The investigation determined there had been a “Rush” event at the fraternity the night before, which involved heavy drinking. Arrested on a charge of Criminal Hazing were fraternity members, 20-year-old Carter Eslick, 20-year-old Ryan Creech and 20-year-old Riley Cass. The investigation is ongoing. The deceased individuals name was not released.