Teen Kept Speeding and Ignored DPS Because He Didn’t Want Another Speeding Ticket

1/22 DPS says on January 16-th, a trooper attempted to stop 2-drivers who were racing and passing other vehicles on Highway-389 in Fredonia. One driver stopped, while the second driver continued to race away. The driver passed a trooper in Bitter Springs going 124-mph. About 15-minutes later he passed two other troopers going 150-mph, but he also ran over stop-sticks. Troopers caught up to the vehicle as it pulled into parking lot with 2-flat tires and all 3-occupants ran. All 3-were caught. The 19-year-old driver told troopers he didn’t stop because he had just received a ticket in Utah for speeding and didn’t want another one. A 17-year-old passenger in the car explained the vehicle was his mother’s and they had permission to take it to Utah for a “boy’s trip”. The vehicle was impounded for 20-days and the 19-year-old was charged with speeding, endangerment, child abuse, criminal damage, reckless driving and 3-felony counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement.