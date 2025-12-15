Shoplifting Call Leads to Drug Arrest

12/15 A shoplifting call resulted in two arrests Sunday in Chinle. The Navajo Police Department responded to an area grocery store on a report of a shoplifter. Contact was made with the 37-year-old male suspect as he was getting into the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot. During the investigation, they recovered the stolen items and discovered the driver, a 52-year-old Navajo woman, was in possession of methamphetamine and alcohol. The man was charged with shoplifting while the woman was charged with possession of meth and liquor.