MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Shoplifting Call Leads to Drug Arrest

December 15, 2025 /

12/15 A shoplifting call resulted in two arrests Sunday in Chinle. The Navajo Police Department responded to an area grocery store on a report of a shoplifter. Contact was made with the 37-year-old male suspect as he was getting into the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot. During the investigation, they recovered the stolen items and discovered the driver, a 52-year-old Navajo woman, was in possession of methamphetamine and alcohol. The man was charged with shoplifting while the woman was charged with possession of meth and liquor.

597646649 1185606093757071 5305171663236442934 n

600275924 1185606140423733 7323253708625194598 n

600284122 1185606180423729 7556491052450049183 n

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025