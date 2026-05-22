Shooting in Prescott Lands 18 Year Old in Jail

5/22 Just after 1-am Thursday morning, Prescott Police responded to a call of shots being fired at an apartment complex on Sandretto Drive. Officers arrived to find spent shell casings and a blood trail leading away from the scene. Witnesses reported a black BMW SUV fled the parking lot with a broken rear window and bullet holes in it. They also reported a male subject running through the parking lot. Officers located the vehicle traveling with a black Audi A6 sedan on Prescott Lakes Parkway. Both vehicles were stopped. A female victim reported that she and 18-year-old Daniel Apolinar had been in an argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex when Apolinar used the gun to break the driver’s side window of her BMW and then fired 6-rounds into the unoccupied vehicle. She then fled the area with Apolinar chasing. He was jailed on several felony charges.