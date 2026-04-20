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YBC News

Shaw Fire Burning West of Sunsite in Cochise County/Release Attached

April 20, 2026 /
Update as of 3pm: Shaw Fire is estimated at 15-20 acres. Four Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs)currently working the fire assisting ground resources, including an Arizona Forestry hand crew and engines. Additional resources, including hotshot crew, 2 Large Air Tankers, Air Attack and 1 helicopter ordered and enroute.
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New Start: Arizona Forestry responding to a new start, the Shaw Fire northeast of Cochise Stronghold and west of Sunsites in Cochise County.
Resources working along the north and south flanks of the fire. Fire is estimated at 2 acres and moving through grass and brush. More resources being requested including state hand crew and additional overhead. Air Attack, three Large Air Tankers and helo also requested.

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