Shaw Fire Burning West of Sunsite in Cochise County/Release Attached

Update as of 3pm: Shaw Fire is estimated at 15-20 acres. Four Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs)currently working the fire assisting ground resources, including an Arizona Forestry hand crew and engines. Additional resources, including hotshot crew, 2 Large Air Tankers, Air Attack and 1 helicopter ordered and enroute. _______

New Start: Arizona Forestry responding to a new start, the Shaw Fire northeast of Cochise Stronghold and west of Sunsites in Cochise County.