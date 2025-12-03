Sedona Hosting Open Houses to Discuss Uptown Parking Solutions

12/3 Sedona wants public feedback on potential changes to parking in Uptown. The city wants to hear about current parking availability, expansion of paid parking and a potential residential parking program. Two open houses will be held on December 11-th at the Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble meeting room. The first open house, from 8-to-11-am, is for business owners and employees. The second open house, from 3-to-6-pm, is for Uptown residents. The information will be gathered and presented to the City Council sometime next Spring.