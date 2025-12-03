MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Sedona Hosting Open Houses to Discuss Uptown Parking Solutions

December 3, 2025 /

12/3 Sedona wants public feedback on potential changes to parking in Uptown. The city wants to hear about current parking availability, expansion of paid parking and a potential residential parking program. Two open houses will be held on December 11-th at the Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble meeting room. The first open house, from 8-to-11-am, is for business owners and employees. The second open house, from 3-to-6-pm, is for Uptown residents. The information will be gathered and presented to the City Council sometime next Spring.

You May Also Like

5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025