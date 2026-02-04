MY RADIO PLACE

Sedona Forming Group to Determine Salary for Mayor and Councilmembers

February 4, 2026 /

2/4 Sedona is taking applications from residents for the City Council Compensation Review Work Group, who will help determine the monthly salary for the Mayor and City Councilmembers following this year’s Primary Election. The city says 6-volunteers will make up the group, which will be chaired by Councilor Pete Furman. The group will begin meeting next month. Interested applicants should apply at www.sedonaaz.gov/citizenengagement; tap on “Volunteer Registry,” fill out the form and check the “City Clerk” interest box. Questions can be directed to the City Manager’s office at (928) 203-5199.

